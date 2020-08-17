Protesters gather outside Knox County Sheriff's church to object ICE agreement

The group objects to the sheriff's office renewing the 287 (g) agreement with immigration and customs enforcement.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Three dozen people want the Knox County Sheriff to stop working with federal immigration police so much they protested outside his church Sunday morning.

The group objects to the sheriff's office renewing an agreement with immigration and customs enforcement.

The 287 (g) agreement allows sheriff's deputies to act as immigration agents.

The crowd gathered outside Clear Springs Baptist church holding signs, which they said is Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler's place of worship.

"287 (g) endangers all Knoxvillians, separates families, and has no place in Knox County," Evora Kreif said.

The protesters want the church pastor to encourage the sheriff to end the agreement.