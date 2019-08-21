OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A project that's been months in the making for some East Tennessee middle school students will blast off into space next year!

Robertsville Middle School's satellite will make its way next fall to NASA's International Space Station to study how Gatlinburg wildfires affected surrounding areas.

Just a few months ago, the students received $20,000 from Comcast to help launch their project.

This allowed the students to buy solar panels for their satellite.

Additional funding came from The Oak Ridge Public School Education Foundation and The Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Mentors from Oak Ridge Lab offered guidance for students but they were able to work hands-on with coding and printing the 3D models.

The students continue to finish up final touches on their satellite project.

