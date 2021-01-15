Red Stag Fulfillment to build 420-acre site in Sweetwater, bringing 3,500 jobs to Monroe Co.

The Sweetwater site is being designed to become the largest of Red Stag's campuses with up to 4.5 million square feet of space.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Red Stag Fulfillment and Mollenhour Gross have announced the construction of a 420-acre site in Sweetwater that will host a campus of distribution centers, bringing 3,500 jobs to Monroe County.

The new site will expand Red Stag's capacity to store, package, and ship products.

Red Stag Fulfillment is a Knoxville-based eCommerce order fulfillment company.

According to a release, the site will be located near State Route 322 at I-75 Exit 62 and will have minimal impact on the traffic area.

The site will bring an estimated 3,500 jobs and millions of dollars of additional tax revenue to Monroe County, officials said.

The announcement also adds that Red Stag is evaluating other sites in the East Tennessee region.

“If the people of Sweetwater are supportive of this project, our goal as the developer will be to waste no time, break ground this spring, and deliver Building A to Red Stag as soon as possible,” said Mollenhour Gross Co-Founder Jordan Mollenhour.

Officials also mentioned that Red Stag will soon complete an ongoing expansion in the Knoxville campus.

