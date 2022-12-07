Some Knoxville restaurants ask customers for patience as they deal with rising prices and supply shortages

Staff at well-established restaurants in Knoxville say their loyal client base is getting them through the hard times.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gus's Good Times Deli is a staple on the University of Tennessee strip. Its co-owner, Aaron Hale, remembers that over the years the restaurant has faced its challenges.

"We opened in 1981, we had a fire in '94, we reopened in '95," he said.

While the restaurant looks in good shape now, Hale said the problem now is finding products and a way to afford them. Mustard and turkey are two of the products he is struggling with the most.

"The cooking oil has gone up crazy," he said. "Last November, it was $16 and now it is $48."

That is why he decided to make a post on Facebook urging customers to be patient with them.

"It was not just for us, but for all the businesses," he said. "We are all struggling right now. If we are out of something, please understand that it is not our fault."

The bakery at Litton's Market and Restaurant also said they are having trouble finding and affording some of its most crucial ingredients. These include coconut, vanilla pudding, flour, condensed milk and eggs.

Nancy Brock and Lisa Smithson have worked at Litton's for years. They said they have to do much more planning now and need to order products in advance. Regardless, Brock said that gives them no guarantees.

"You go for your top sellers and, if you have to drop an item, that is just the way it is right now," she said.

She also emphasized they have to rely much more on their loyal customer base.

"Litton's has been here for a long time, and it has got a very loyal base," she said. "And that is who is coming to visit us and we are very fortunate."

Hale agrees with them. He said it is more important than ever for people to support local, small businesses as they navigate uncertainty in the market and in the economy.