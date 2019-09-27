KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Violence against seniors is happening in the Knoxville community at an alarming rate, according to Rise Above Crime.
In order to combat elder abuse, the organization is hosting a "Coffee and Conversation" discussion group that will meet biweekly starting in October. In a statement, the nonprofit said it wants to support and educate community members affected by elder abuse -- an issue it called a growing crisis.
The group will meet at the O'Connor Senior center on 611 Winona St. from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on six dates:
- Oct. 3 and 17
- Nov. 7 and 21
- Dec. 5 and 19
Rise Above crime is a free program that supports older people who've survived elder abuse and other crimes. According to the program, violence against older people can come in many forms: physical, emotional or sexual abuse, as well as financial exploitation, fraud, harassment and stalking.
