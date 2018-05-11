Voters in Roane County will decide if they are willing to pay a $50 wheel tax to help fund a new high school.

The $50 dollar fee would apply to every vehicle registered to a Roane County resident, and is set to expire after 15 years.

For the first ten years, the money would go towards the construction of a new consolidated Roane County High School. The estimated $60 million dollar plan would retire Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood high schools and combine them in a new building near Roane State Community College.

For years 11 through 15 of the wheel tax, $30 will go to the school plan, and $20 will go to the county's debt service fund.

© 2018 WBIR