KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee runners lined up to support a good cause Saturday.

The Run 4 Their Lives Knoxville 5k Walk and Run is nonprofit Freedom 4/24's flagship project. The nonprofit aims to raise money to help women and children who've been sexually exploited.

The race is also a chance to get people involved in the fight against human trafficking.

Runner Rusty Cloud participated in the race. He said community support was critical in preventing injustice.

"I think we're all going through issues in our lives and this gives you an opportunity to take the focus off yourself... and hopefully help somebody else," Cloud said.

