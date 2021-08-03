Rural Metro: Car crashes into bank, catches fire on Middlebrook Pike

When crews arrived, they discovered the car crashed into the front door of the First Horizon Bank and burst into flames. Officials said the driver left the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's office is investigating after a car crashed into a bank and caught on fire.

It happened at 12:31 a.m. Monday at the First Horizon Bank on Middlebrook Pike near Cedar Bluff.

Rural Metro said firefighters responded to the building fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered the car crashed into the front door had burst into flames before spreading to the building.

Officials said the driver left the scene.

They also believe the car did not crash into the bank on purpose.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the front of the building, Rural Metro said.