Rural Metro Fire responds to hydrochloric acid leak coming from stolen truck

Crews arrived around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The Knox County Sheriff's Office found out the truck was stolen from Virginia.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said it responded to a reported vehicle emitting vapors from an onboard tank at the Midway Industrial Park.

Rural Metro said once the hazardous material team arrived, and after talking to the owners of the vehicle, they confirmed that the two tanks were carrying water and hydrochloric acid at a level of 14%.

It is believed that the thieves emptied the water tank and when they began opening the second tank with the hydrochloric acid, it vaporized and they abandoned the vehicle, according to officials.

Rural Metro said its crews did testing and secured the lid on the hydrochloric acid tank, eliminating the hazard from leaking.