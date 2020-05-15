A car fire was reported in North Knox County early Friday morning, in the driveway of a home on Cascade Meadows Way. Rural Metro Fire responded at around 5:43 a.m.

When they arrived, responders said they found two cars on fire in the driveway, approximately 10 feet away from the home. Heat from the flames melted the siding on the house, officials said. No other damage was found to the home.

Both vehicles were lost, but crews managed to keep the flames from spreading to the home.

The Halls and Gibbs stations responded to the incident, according to a release from Rural Metro Fire. No injuries were reported.

Rural Metro Fire

