Deputies are looking for a missing West Knox County man who disappeared Tuesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Preston left his home at 1140 Venice Road Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Deputies said they are worried for him because he is diabetic and has cardiac issues.

KCSO said he drives a tan 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with a Tennessee tag 208MWV.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants, and is described to be 6 feet tall, 175 lbs, with a thin build and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 215-2243.

