Deputies are looking for a missing West Knox County man who disappeared Tuesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Preston left his home at 1140 Venice Road Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Deputies said they are worried for him because he is diabetic and has cardiac issues.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

KCSO said he drives a tan 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with a Tennessee tag 208MWV.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants, and is described to be 6 feet tall, 175 lbs, with a thin build and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 215-2243.

© 2018 WBIR