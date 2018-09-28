Even on sold out games, there will forever be an empty seat in Neyland Stadium.

The newly dedicated POW/MIA chair of honor now overlooks the field in memory of all U.S. prisoners of war or those still missing in action.

The chair symbolizes there will always be a place in Neyland Stadium awaiting these veterans' returns.

Navy veteran and Student Government Association (SGA) Senator David Branum worked for about a year to get the seat installed.

"They didn't take away any space at UT they just made an extra area and it just meant a lot that they would do that and sacrifice, you know, just any sort of monetary value just for something for veterans and such," Branum said.

Tennessee Athletics worked closely with Branham, who represents veterans' interests at the university and works closely with the campus's Veterans Resource Center.

The wording on the chair is as follows:

Since World War II, more than 82,000 soldiers are unaccounted for.

This unoccupied chair is in honor of the brave men and women who are still Prisoners of War or Missing in Action, and symbolizes there will always be a place in Neyland Stadium awaiting their return.

We are all thankful.

You will not be forgotten.

"East Tennessee and the University of Tennessee is a proud veteran community," Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "Being involved with and honoring our nation's armed forces has always been a point of emphasis within the Athletics Department. The Chair of Honor is one more element we hope will pay tribute to the military community—in this case, the brave men and women who are still prisoners of war or missing in action."

The chair is meant to remain vacant in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

According to the university, two seats nearby will be used by a specially selected "Volunteer of the Game" on each home football date, starting with Saturday night's clash against Florida.

In conjunction with the new Chair of Honor, Tennessee also will now fly the National League of Families POW/MIA flag at Neyland Stadium.

