Secret City Improv Festival to make its debut in September

The festival was scheduled for last October, but COVID-19 delayed the event.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Secret City Improv Festival will make its debut this September after being delayed last year due to COVID-19.

"Almost a year later than we would have liked to have kicked off our yearly festival, but we will be having our festival," a post on the event's Facebook page said.

The event is a spin-off of the annual Gatlinburg Improv Festival.

The festival aims to bring different styles and improv teams from across the country together for a series of shows and workshops.

The event's new dates are September 24 and 25 at the Grove Theater in Oak Ridge.

The festival will have:

Five shows with 15 teams during the festival (two shows on Friday, September 24, and three shows on Saturday, September 25.)

Affordable ticketing including discounts for students

Five workshops open for all experience levels

The Secret City Improv Festival will take place at the Grove Theater at 123 Randolph Road in Oak Ridge.

Ticket pricing will be announced later, organizers said.