The county’s Engineering and Public Works department launched the app in November.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County's 'SeeClickFix' app aims to improve local roadways by allowing residents to report non-emergency road issues to the local government in real-time.

The app and web tools map user comments, which can be shared anonymously. It also provides the opportunity to receive notifications based on selected areas and keywords.

You can also share photos and/or videos along with detailed descriptions of the reported issue(s); and request services such as general maintenance and the repair of downed road signs.

According to a press release, almost 60% of the roughly 90 calls so far have been tied to safety issues, including potholes, traffic calming and traffic sign maintenance. Another 25% of the calls have been for issues related to the city. For issues related to the city, county officials turn the requests over to Knoxville’s 311 Center.

The department tries to reply within 24 hours and have the issues fixed a short time later. You can follow the progress of the requests online and get information on when the issue is scheduled to be resolved.