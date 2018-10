A serious crash is blocking Rutledge Pike at Cement Plant Road in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police responded to the wreck around 2 p.m. Wednesday and said Rutledge Pike has been closed in all directions.

Delays are expected.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way working to get more information.

Traffic Alert: Rutledge Pike is temporarily closed in all directions at Cement Plant Road due to a serious vehicle crash. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/0TZlyAGiUL — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 3, 2018

SR 1 is closed at Cement Plant Road in Knox County following a multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/trPIZWCZsn — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 3, 2018

© 2018 WBIR