GREENE COUNTY (WCYB) — The case against the former carnival ride provider of a Ferris wheel that plunged three girls to the ground in 2016 at the Greene County Fair is reportedly coming to an end.

Court documents obtained by WCYB show all parties met and reached a settlement and the case is not expected to move forward in mediation.

A personal injury suit was filed in July 2017 against Georgia-based Family Attractions Amusements Company by the three families including the parents of three girls who were injured when their Ferris wheel gondola bucket tipped over, sending the children 40 feet down. One of the juveniles received a serious brain injury as a result of the fall.

A preliminary report on the incident from the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued in Nov. 2016 pointed to a low-hanging skid plate underneath the bucket as a possible cause of the accident. Prior to the Greene County Fair, the Ferris wheel had been inspected and approved to operate at carnivals in five other states, the report said.

A judge is scheduled to rule on the settlement on Oct. 29.

