SPD: No injuries after explosion at chemical company plant in Sevierville

Officials said they were still looking at the cause of an explosion at the Johnson Matthey Catalyst plant on Thursday.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, crews responded to calls about an explosion at a chemical plant in Sevierville. No injuries were reported due to the explosion, they said.

The plant is located on Airport Road and is owned by Johnson Matthey Catalyst. The company manufactures chemicals used in several products and solutions. They have 43 manufacturing sites across the world and they primarily make catalysis products, meant to quicken chemical reactions.

According to Bob Stahlke, the spokesperson for Sevierville Police Department, firefighters were able to take control of the situation quickly. They also advised people in a 1,000-foot radius to evacuate from the area, but did not say how many people followed that advice.