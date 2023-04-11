First phase of 200-acre entertainment development begins off Exit 407 in Sevier County

Smoky Gap, the first phase of The 407: Gateway to Adventure, will be home to major international attractions, restaurants and retail stores.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The development of "Smoky Gap," a unique entertainment district located within The 407: Gateway to Adventure, began on Tuesday, April 11.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council announced in May 2022 that it approved $75 million for Smoky Gap.

The 407: Gateway to Adventure, a multi-million-dollar entertainment development, is named after the popular interstate exit that is a primary entrance to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Phase one of The 407: Gateway to Adventure is Smoky Gap. It'll be home to major international attractions, restaurants and retail stores.

Set as an entertainment district in the early 1900s, Smoky Gap centers around a "Main Street" with Americana-themed storefronts and a large clock tower. It's scheduled to open in 2025.

The first store associated with the entertainment development, a Buc-ee's Family Travel Center, is scheduled to open during summer 2023.

Along with Smoky Gap, a Marriott Courtyard is projected to open in 2025. An unknown attraction, which will anchor Smoky Gap, is also expected to open that same year.