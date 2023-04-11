First phase of 200-acre entertainment development begins off Exit 407 in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The development of "Smoky Gap," a unique entertainment district located within The 407: Gateway to Adventure, began on Tuesday, April 11.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council announced in May 2022 that it approved $75 million for Smoky Gap.
The 407: Gateway to Adventure, a multi-million-dollar entertainment development, is named after the popular interstate exit that is a primary entrance to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
Phase one of The 407: Gateway to Adventure is Smoky Gap. It'll be home to major international attractions, restaurants and retail stores.
Set as an entertainment district in the early 1900s, Smoky Gap centers around a "Main Street" with Americana-themed storefronts and a large clock tower. It's scheduled to open in 2025.
The first store associated with the entertainment development, a Buc-ee's Family Travel Center, is scheduled to open during summer 2023.
Along with Smoky Gap, a Marriott Courtyard is projected to open in 2025. An unknown attraction, which will anchor Smoky Gap, is also expected to open that same year.
Phase two of the project focuses on creating an overnight destination with a premier resort.