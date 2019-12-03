KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After 38 years in business, the Western Avenue location of Shoney's restaurant will close on March 24.

Shoney’s of Knoxville, Inc. operates 18 restaurants in ten East Tennessee counties. The company was unable to agree upon a new lease agreement for that location, according to a press release.

"While it’s a very difficult business decision for our local, employee-owned company, I have a responsibility to operate restaurants that are providing positive resources for our company,” said Roy Leslie, President & CEO.

That location on Western was known for its annual over-the-top Christmas decorations.

No employees will be out of work, according to Leslie. All of them will be relocated to other Shoney's locations.

Leslie also said that they are working to renovate all existing restaurants to a "modern, mountain lodge design concept" in the next two to five years. That work is already completed at four local Shoney's, in Oak Ridge, Gatlinburg, and two in Pigeon Forge.

They are also actively looking for new locations, including in West Knox County.

"Shoney’s is committed to maintaining a strong restaurant presence in East Tennessee, and we are very grateful for the continued support of our loyal guests in the past, now and for many years to come," said Leslie.