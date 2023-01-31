Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Knoxville man

KPD said Jack Hartgrove has dementia and disappeared from his home on Chatham Circle around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, saying he drives an older silver Saab convertible.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man with dementia who disappeared Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Tuesday night after KPD requested it.

KPD said Jack Hartgrove drove away from his home on Chatham Circle around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, saying he drives an older silver Saab convertible.

According to KPD, he is possibly in the Kingsport area and was last seen wearing red and blue shirt, khaki pants and black loafers.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.