Former location of AMC Classic East Towne 10 sold to Franklin-based developer

The location was sold on July 17 for around $3.4 million to EMK Investors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The site of the former AMC Classic East Towne 10 was sold to a developer based in Franklin, Tennessee.

The group is named "EMK Investors" and they bought the property for around $3.4 million on July 17. The agent is also the president of a property management company that has apartment complexes across Tennessee, including one in Kodak.

WBIR reached out to the company to learn more about their plans for the property. The company did not respond.

According to Knoxville's geographic information system, the site of the former movie theater is now named "The Emerald Apartments" and its address is now named 1827 Jewel Sisson Way.