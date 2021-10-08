Soaky Mountain Waterpark suspends liquor, beer sales for rest of season

This comes after several incidents that led the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission to recommend suspension of its alcohol license.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Soaky Mountain Waterpark said its management team has agreed to voluntarily suspend all liquor and beer sales for the rest of its 2021 season.

Both the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Sevierville Beer Commission support this decision, according to a release from the waterpark.

Soaky Mountain said it is working with both agencies "to further enhance its alcohol-related policies."

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission previously recommended suspending its alcohol license after the waterpark received a citation for failure to maintain a licensed establishment in compliance with local and state ordinances on Aug. 6.

Records obtained by 10News cite incidents that happened on July 24 and July 31.

Three incidents from July 24 detail multiple intoxicated patrons being charged after assaulting park staff and other patrons.

The July 31 incident was a homicide in the parking lot for which Sarah Romine is facing charges for killing Kelsy Cook and shooting and wounding Angie Russell.