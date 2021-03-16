Special smallmouth bass tournament set for Sevierville

The tournament allows anglers to fish Sevierville’s world-class smallmouth bass waters during the area’s first catch-photograph-release event.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce has announced its third annual Smallmouth King Bass Tournament on June 5-6 in Sevierville.

This two-day event is fished on the Little Pigeon River and its tributaries in Sevierville.

Anglers may fish from a kayak or canoe, by wading, or from the shore. Weigh-ins are done virtually by snapping a photo of the fish on an official tournament hawg trough and uploading it to the tournament app.

The entry fee is $50 for those who register by 11:55 a.m. on June 4, or $75 for day-of registration. The entry fee includes the official Hawg Trough measuring device.

The winners receive cash prizes - 1st Place = $600, 2nd Place = $300 and 3rd Place = $100.

Not only does the Smallmouth King Bass Tournament highlight the fish, but it also showcases Sevierville’s waterways.

“Our rivers are probably the best-kept secret in Sevierville,” says Sevierville Chamber of Commerce CEO Brenda McCroskey. “We have large, healthy fish that benefit from protein-rich waters and a longer growing season – plus the views are pretty spectacular. All of that adds up to a fishing experience that’s really enjoyable and makes for a great tournament.”

Winners of Sevierville’s Smallmouth King Bass Tournament will be determined by their two-day total length of smallmouth bass greater than 12 inches in length.

Realtime tournament updates will keep competitors and spectators alike on the edge of their seats as anglers register their catches.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three anglers on the final day of the competition.