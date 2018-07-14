A local non-profit is trying to shoot a stigma about testicular cancer.

Rest In Peace Testicles is trying to raise awareness for testicular cancer by hosting a sporting clay event Saturday in Maryville.

Participants had to go through 12 stations and it was designed like a golf course.

Michael Massengill, who founded the organization tailored it to help the younger generation because testicular cancer affects young people between the ages of 14 and 38.

"The younger crowd is what it effects, so I decided the non-profit should go to trying to raise awareness for that group of people," said Massengill.

He hopes that because of the success that he had this year that he's able to host events like these to raise awareness for testicular cancer in the future.

© 2018 WBIR