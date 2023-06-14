TBI releases new age progression image of Summer Wells

Summer Wells disappeared from Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Almost two years ago, Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road in Hawkins County.

Authorities are still searching for her.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an age progression image that shows what she may look like today.

Summer, who was 5 when she disappeared, turned 7 in February.

Summer Wells remains the subject of an ongoing AMBER Alert. Thanks to forensic artists with @missingkids, we have an age progression image that shows what Summer may look like today. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/HgsKcS9i7e — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 14, 2023

"On June 15, 2021, Summer Wells disappeared, leading to one of the most exhaustive and involved missing child cases we've ever investigated," the TBI said in a tweet. "Though we have no new details to share publicly, rest assured: We’re continuing to chase every lead in order to find Summer."