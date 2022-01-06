TBI investigating overnight death of man in KPD custody

On the way to the detention facility, the man became unresponsive for reasons that remain under investigation, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a man's death after he became unresponsive in the custody of the Knoxville Police Department, according to a release.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, a KPD officer made a traffic stop in the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street.

KPD said the driver had outstanding warrants, and he was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in a KPD transportation wagon.

On the way to the detention facility, the man became unresponsive for reasons that remain under investigation, according to a release from the department.

After medical assistance was provided on the scene, he was taken to UT Medical Center via AMR, where he was pronounced dead, according to KPD.