TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 14-year-old girl from West Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert Saturday night for a missing 14-year-old girl from Jackson.

They said that Lavonya Lyons was last seen wearing blue pants, a black puffer jacket and a black-and-white mask. She is a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'05" tall and weighs around 202 pounds, officials said.

Her hair was last seen in long braids with burgundy on the tips, officials said.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.