TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 2-year-old girl possibly with non-custodial father

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help finding a missing 2-year-old girl out of Johnson City.
According to the TBI, Oriana Young may be with her non-custodial father Billy Young. The TBI issued an endangered child alert for the girl Thursday evening, saying to be on the lookout for a black 2021 Nissan Armada with Florida tags GIB-M18.
According to the TBI, Billy Young has a felony warrant out from the U.S. Marshals for violation of probation.
Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.