TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 64-year-old Murfreesboro woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Authorities in Middle Tennessee are asking for help finding a missing 64-year-old woman from Murfreesboro.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Martha Roberts Tuesday evening, saying she has a medical condition that could prevent her from returning home safely without assistance.
Murfreesboro police said she was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, a white shirt, blue jeans and a white/gray toboggan.
Anyone who sees Roberts or has information about her location is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or police at (615) 893-1311.