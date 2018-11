ROCKWOOD — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an endangered teen from Roane County.

According to the TBI, 17-year-old Haley Brandenburg was last seen in Rockwood, TN wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt. She is roughly 5'5" and 120 lbs.

The TBI said she has medical issues and doesn't have her medicine with her.

Anyone that has seen her is asked to call 1-800-TBI FIND.

