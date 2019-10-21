KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Corrections today announced its "Operation Blackout" -- an "extra layer of accountability" for sex offenders in the Halloween season.

TDOC supervises nearly 3,500 registered sex offenders. In a statement, officials said these offenders have an additional set of rules and increased supervision during Halloween.

Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop said, because Halloween is so popular with children, it requires additional TDOC supervision.

“Our officers do a great job ensuring that offenders adhere to the conditions of their supervision. But during Halloween – when thousands of children are going to be going door to door – our officers will be out in the community to make sure that these kids have a safe night," Siedentop said in a statement.

TDOC said Tennessee sex offenders must follow these rules during Halloween:

Being in their homes by 6 p.m.

Not having any Halloween decorations

Keeping their porch light off

Not distributing Halloween candy

Not attending any Halloween functions (Hallelujah Night, Harvest Festivals, etc.)

TDOC said its officers will canvas neighborhoods and visit offenders to ensure compliance.

Officials said parents should still consider the following safety guidelines to make sure children can celebrate Halloween safely: