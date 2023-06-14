TN Dept. of Education hosting reading skills training program for teachers during the summer

Teachers can sign up to attend a Reading 360 literacy training program, that combines online learning with in-person training.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education is giving teachers in the state a chance to improve how they teach students reading skills. They are hosting "literacy trainings" until the end of July.

The teachers can sign up to attend training for early reading skills or secondary literacy skills. They can take an asynchronous, online portion of the training and then attend in-person training sessions.

The Reading 360 program is meant to give option grants and resources to help Tennessee students develop reading skills by supporting districts, teachers and families.

Teachers who participate in the training will learn how to identify "the characteristics of high-quality instructional materials" and will also learn how to create a curriculum that addresses foundational skills and knowledge-building components of Tennessee standards.