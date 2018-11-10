The state is moving forward with plans to execute death row inmate Edmund Zagorski today even as a flurry of last-minute legal wrangling continues to play out in a federal court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Zagorski, 63, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville for the April 1983 murders of John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter.

Three separate challenges continue ahead of the planned 7 p.m. execution.

On Thursday, the state asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate a stay of execution issued by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. That court issued a stay in order to weigh whether Zagorski may pursue claims his trial attorneys made errors in representing him.

On Tuesday, Zagorski's attorney's also petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a stay of the execution based on a challenge to the constitutionality of Tennessee's lethal injection protocol. The state responded Thursday by asking the court to deny the stay.

A third emergency challenge in the U.S. District Court in Middle Tennessee filed Wednesday argued the state must honor Zagorski's request to be executed by electric chair, instead of a controversial lethal injection protocol used to execute Billy Ray Irick on August 10. The court issued an immediate order for state lawyers to file a response. That challenge remains ongoing Thursday.

Zagorski, who has been on death row for 34 years, was convicted of first-degree murder in Dotson and Porter's gruesome deaths.

He shot them, slit their throats and stole their money and a truck, prosecutors say. The two men had expected to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Zagorski.

