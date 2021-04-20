Tennessee Senate passes use of force bill

The measure would mean officers can only use a chokehold or deadly force if they reasonably believe deadly force is justified.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday the Tennessee Senate passed a new bill regarding use of force, specifically looking at chokeholds.

The bill would require law enforcement agencies to develop policies on de-escalation and the limitations of discharging a firearm at or from a moving car.

In addition to developing a use of force reporting system, the bill prohibits retaliation against an officer for reporting that use of force. The legislation also prohibits magistrates from issuing no-knock warrants.

The bill received bipartisan support on the Senate floor Monday.