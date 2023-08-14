TWRA investigating fish kill on Pigeon River

According to TWRA, wildlife officers reported a high number of dead fish on Friday on the Pigeon River from Edwina Bridge down to the Newport police station.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation are jointly investigating a high number of fish killed on the Pigeon River near Newport.

According to TWRA, wildlife officers reported several dead fish on the Pigeon River from Edwina Bridge down to the Newport police station. TWRA fisheries biologists documented multiple species of dead fish at several locations.

Based on the dispersal of fish, TWRA said recent water generation from the dam likely pushed the fish further downstream while leaving high numbers of dead fish at the top of the kill zone.

TWRA said biologists investigated the surrounding area and noted muddy runoff from agriculture fields likely caused by heavy rains in the area.