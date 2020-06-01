Tennessee's longest-serving State Appellate judge will soon retire after more than 25 years of service.

Judge Charles Susano Jr., a Knoxville native who graduated from the University of Tennessee, announced he will be retiring from the bench on April 30, 2020.

Susano served as assistant attorney general in Knox County from 1967 to 1968 and practiced law in Knoxville until 1994 before being appointed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals by former governor Ned McWherter.

“It has been the highest honor of my life to have served the people of the state of Tennessee, and I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity,” Susano said.

During his time in the court of appeals, Susano gave more than 1,000 opinions, leaving a 'profound legacy' with his work. Despite being paralyzed from the chest down as a result of a fall in June 1993, Susano continued serving his community and the state of Tennessee.

“We appreciate Judge Susano’s long tenure and leadership on the Court. He has been admired in the legal community for many years and his service will be missed," Governor Bill Lee said.