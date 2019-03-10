KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week, Knoxville's first-ever luxury tabletop gaming store announced its opening date.

The Dented Mug, a business in progress in South Knoxville, promises a comfortable space for tabletop games. In a Facebook statement earlier this week, the owners said the business will open in January 2020.

The store will offer a "unique tavern ambiance" -- and the owners say there won't be a plastic table or folding chair in sight. It will sell tabletop games, miniature figures and refreshments. After all, it's hard to have a tavern without beer.

The store will be at 1119 Sevier Avenue, right across from Alliance Brewing Co.