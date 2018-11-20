One of the best parts of the holiday season is the dinner menu.

But the meal has surprising ingredients that could bring big dangers for your pets.

Everyone knows chocolate is bad for dogs.

But what about fruits, veggies, nuts and all the main ingredients of a Thanksgiving dinner?

You name it, your dog wants to eat it. But there are a lot of surprises that could bring a lot of harm.

"Some animals, even just a bite or two of these foods that people think are safe can trigger this pancreatitis in pets," said veterinarian Dr. Cathy Bridges.

She said fatty foods, like ham and sweets, can cause that problem.

Grapes and raisins can cause renal failure in dogs.

Dr. Bridges said she's treated three dogs in the past two weeks who came to her veterinary clinic after eating grapes.

Onions, garlic and chives can cause severe red blood cell damage, especially in cats.

The artificial sweetener Xylitol can decrease blood sugar and possibly lead to seizures.

"It's now commonly found in people's chewing gum, but also in some sugar-free peanut butters," said Dr. Bridges.

Even a scrap of turkey can upset some pups' tummies.

"So pretty much the entire Thanksgiving meal just keep it away from your animals."

But what if they're well behaved, and give you that sad puppy dog look?

"I'm kind of worried about family members feeding him off the table when he's trained not to do that," said dog owner Ian Bicko about his dog, Carver.

"Feed your animals either before you sit down for dinner or while you're having your Thanksgiving meal and that way they won't be as likely to beg," said Dr. Bridges.

And when in doubt, keep it out of their mouths.

Dr. Bridges said vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite or loss of energy could be signs your pet snuck a Thanksgiving treat when you weren't looking.

Bring them to the vet if you notice any of those signs.

© 2018 WBIR