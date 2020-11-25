THP launches initiative to increase traffic safety during Thanksgiving weekend

The THP will have an increased presence on all interstates and all other highways.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has launched an initiative to increase traffic enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The initiative, called the "Tennessee Challenge”, has been extended to THP's partnering agencies in Tennessee.

The THP will have an increased presence on all interstates and all other highways.

No matter where you're traveling in Tennessee, THP will be there day and night to make sure your holiday travel plans go right.

Troopers will be working 12-hour shifts:

Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to a release, in 2019, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were 15 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths. 16 of the people killed were motor vehicle occupants and three of the fatalities were alcohol-related.

Officials said that if you are requiring highway assistance dial *847 (*THP). This will connect you to a THP dispatcher. A trooper will then be dispatched to your location.