The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will join various state and local partners to launch Operation Incognito across the state Tuesday.

The campaign, which is on Nov. 13, kicks off National Traffic Incident Response week which goes Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

The OI campaign was developed this year to evolve Tennessee’s fourth statewide distracted driving enforcement initiative, known as “the bus tour.”

Five press events have been scheduled statewide on Tuesday to discuss the campaign.

Knoxville's takes place at the THP District 1 HQ on Kingston Pike at 1 p.m.

“The primary focus of Operation Incognito is to reduce distracted driving, serious injury traffic crashes, and fatalities,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “A secondary focus will include saturations of high-risk construction and utility maintenance zones to increase awareness. Drivers are encouraged to protect roadway workers by staying focused and alert at all times.”

