Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Campbell County.

Lieutenant Don Boshears with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle at the 141 mile marker near Jacksboro.

The wreck caused delays of more than 30 minutes in the southbound lanes up to Scott County.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to bring you updates on air and on WBIR.com.

