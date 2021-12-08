Bystanders save person from fire at Morristown home

The City of Morristown said it wanted to thank the bystanders and the first responders for their work.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — On Tuesday evening, Morristown Fire responded to a house fire on Cool Springs Road.

Before firefighters and EMS arrived, three bystanders pulled one person from the house and began CPR, which likely saved the person's life, according to a post from the City of Morristown. One of these bystanders was a retired firefighter.

When fire and EMS arrived, crews took over and the person was later flown to a medical center for treatment, according to officials. Morristown firefighters battled the fire for several hours with 17 personnel on the scene.