Bystanders save person from fire at Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — On Tuesday evening, Morristown Fire responded to a house fire on Cool Springs Road.
Before firefighters and EMS arrived, three bystanders pulled one person from the house and began CPR, which likely saved the person's life, according to a post from the City of Morristown. One of these bystanders was a retired firefighter.
When fire and EMS arrived, crews took over and the person was later flown to a medical center for treatment, according to officials. Morristown firefighters battled the fire for several hours with 17 personnel on the scene.
The City of Morristown said it wanted to thank the bystanders for their quick actions to save the person's life and the first responders for their work to control the fire.