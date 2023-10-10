Jury seated as trial begins for Knoxville man accused of providing support to ISIS

Benjamin Carpenter, who graduated from West High School, is charged with attempting to provide material support for ISIS.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A jury has been seated as the trial begins for Benjamin Carpenter, a Knoxville man, who prosecutors said provided material support for ISIS.

Seated next to his lawyer, Wade Davies, Carpenter wore a gray suit, dark blue shirt and brown shoes. His long, curly hair was tied back. Carpenter's parents, Robert and Denise, sat behind him.

Seventy potential jurors were called to the U.S. District Court in Knoxville. Lawyers on both sides questioned them about their beliefs, and whether they would be able to render an impartial verdict.

Prosecutors asked potential jurors if they had any particular insight into ISIS and whether they had a problem with the way certain evidence was collected. Davies asked potential jurors if they were offended by Carpenter's Islamic faith and whether they would be offended by potentially violent material.

Investigators submitted social media messages to the court record. One of them shows Carpenter sending the U.S. Army Munitions Handbook to a messaging group. Carpenter sent the group a review of the book, which said, "This book contains more info than you would ever think would be legal to buy on Amazon."

Prosecutors said Carpenter helped translate ISIS videos into English and ran a weekly pro-ISIS publication. In an affidavit in support of a search warrant, investigators quoted ISIS teachings which considered media to be "no less important than engaging its battle," and "the power of words is sharper than atomic bombs."

Carpenter told 10News in 2021, he believed his conduct was protected by free speech.

Dr. Paul Kamolnick, an East Tennessee State University professor specializing in religion and terrorism, reviewed the weekly newsletters submitted to the court record.

"The words that are used are extraordinarily dehumanizing," Kamolnick said. "It gives you a clear conscience in destroying people who you believe to be the enemy of God."