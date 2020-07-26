TWRA: Victim identified in Watauga boating fatality

Officials said that Eric Jordan, 52, jumped into the water after a dog on Friday, at around 7:30 p.m.

HAMPTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency identified the victim of a Watauga boating fatality as Eric Jordan, 52, of North Carolina.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, around the area of Big Island, according to officials with the TWRA. Jordan was a passenger on a deck boat when a dog jumped into the water and he jumped in after it, according to authorities.

They said the operator of the boat tried to slow down, but Jordan jumped in as the boat was still moving. A witness on a houseboat entered the water and pulled him on board afterward, according to a release from the TWRA.