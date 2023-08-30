UCSO: Man found dead in Norris Lake after call about possible drowning Tuesday afternoon

The Union County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at around 1:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said a man was dead after they received a call about a possible drowning in Norris Lake on Tuesday. Later that same day, they said a man was found dead in the water.

They said the call said the drowning was in the area of Trails End Rd. The caller said he saw a man yelling for help in the lake just before going under the water.

UCSO said responders from the Sharps Chapel Fire Department, North East Fire Department, EMS, Rescue Squad and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded. They helped search for the man, and at around 5:24 p.m., UCSO said the man's body was found.

It was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination. UCSO also said the incident was still under investigation Wednesday afternoon.