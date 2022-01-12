UT professor speaks after DHS warns of increased terrorism threat to U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security said "threat actors have recently mobilized" to violence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Nov. 30, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin warning several groups about an increased terrorism threat to the U.S.

In the bulletin, they warned that lone actors and small groups were being motivated by a "range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances" that could pose a persistent and deadly threat to the U.S.

They said those groups and individuals are continuing to have a visible presence online, trying to motivate their supporters to attack various parts of the U.S. The bulletin specifies a list of targets that the groups or individuals could target.

That list is available below.

Public gatherings

Faith-based institutions

The LGBTQI+ community

Schools

Racial and religious minorities

Government facilities and personnel

U.S. critical infrastructure

The media

Perceived ideological opponents

Dr. Asafa Jalata is a professor at the University of Tennessee's Department of Sociology. Part of his research field includes terrorism studies.

"Most people don't know that terrorism has been taking place since the building of the nation," said Dr. Jalata. "It didn't even seem like terrorism at that time. If you look at history, you can understand the situation."

The DHS bulletin said that "threat actors" have recently mobilized to violence. They said those actors cited factors like reactions to current events or a personal adherence to violent extremist ideologies.

"In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility," the bulletin said.

The bulletin specifically said that a late-November shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs has led to many people praising the attacker online, on forums where racially or ethnically motivated violent, extremist content is often posted.

"I think it's very important society pays attention and educates young people, to inform them what has been happening in history and the consequences of terrorism," said Dr. Jalata. "Education is very important. Media should inform and educate people so they can learn and protect themselves, and teach their children so they don't involve themselves in this kind of dangerous activities."

The bulletin also said domestic extremists in the U.S. have praised an October 2022 shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Slovakia and encouraged additional violence.

"While violence surrounding the November midterm elections was isolated, we remain vigilant that heightened political tensions in the country could contribute to individuals mobilizing to violence based on personalized grievances," the bulletin said. "Over the past few months, we observed general calls for violence targeting elected officials, candidates, and ballot drop box locations."

They also said a person armed with a gun tried to enter the Cincinnati FBI Office in August 2022. They said that person called for people to purchase weapons and attack federal law enforcement. They also said he felt was "fighting in a 'civil war.'"

"When we don't learn from history, we are going to continue to repeat the same mistakes. That's why I say education is very important," said Dr. Jalata. "We may think that this thing will not affect us, but in reality, nobody can be free of terrorism when it happens."