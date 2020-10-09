U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves dies at age 66

Reeves had been ill for two years with cancer but insisted on working as long as she could.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves, a trailblazer for women in the Tennessee legal community, died Thursday morning after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Reeves, 66, had served on the federal bench in the Eastern District of Tennessee since 2014, after being appointed by President Barack Obama. She became chief judge of the district in April 2019, succeeding U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan.

A former attorney with the Watson, Hollow and Reeves firm, she was the first woman to serve as chief judge of the district and the first woman to serve as president of the Tennessee Bar Association.

On the bench, Reeves was known for being a compassionate, firm and fair judge who aimed to ensure everyone who came before her received justice.

Varlan announced her passing Thursday afternoon, noting her death was a blow to the legal community. Varlan said in a statement he was "almost at a loss for words."

"Danni and I have lost a dear friend, and I have lost a valued colleague. Pam's contributions to the legal profession and our community were immense, and her service to the Eastern District as a judge and as chief judge was invaluable."

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander issued a statement Thursday afernoon.

"Pam Reeves had a lengthy and distinguished career as a lawyer and most recently as Chief Judge of the Eastern District of Tennessee. Her diligence and fairness as a lawyer and judge set an example for others, especially for women in the legal profession. I admired her and counted her as a friend. Honey and I send our sympathy and respect for her life to her family,” the statement reads.

A native of southwest Virginia, Reeves is survived by her husband Charles Swanson, Knoxville's law director. She also was the proud mother of son, Reedy, and daughter, Amanda.

Just this week the University of Tennessee College of Law announced that Reeves, a UT graduate, had been honored with the university's Distinguished Alumna Award, the highest alumni award given by UT.

It singles out UT graduates who have attained "extraordinary distinction and success in their field and whose achievements have brought credit to university and benefit to the community."

She was the first in her family to attend college.

Like Reeves and Swanson, both of her children also developed a passion and regard for the law. They are graduates of the University of Virginia School of Law.