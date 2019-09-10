BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.4-magnitude earthquake near Eagleton Village Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:06 p.m.

Its epicenter was recorded near Williams Mill Road off Old Knoxville Highway in Blount County.

If you felt it, USGS asks you report it. Click here to let them know.

According to the USGS, a 2.2-magnitude quake is generally felt by most people standing still, especially on upper floors of buildings. They generally do not cause damage at this intensity.

Small earthquakes like these are incredibly common in the area.