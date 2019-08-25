KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson on misdemeanor charges Saturday night after responding to a domestic assault call at Stokely Hall.

According to the police report, Thompson and his girlfriend got into an argument around 8:30 p.m.

The report says witnesses heard Thompson threaten his girlfriend and multiple people told police they heard him say he would "shoot up the school."

A spokesperson from UT Athletics says they are "aware of the situation and are waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place.”

Police say Thompson was extremely upset when they arrived and officers found a metal gate was unhinged.

Thompson told police he fell into the gate, and it fell down the stairs. He later changed his statement saying he broke the gate when he pulled up on it.

The police report says Thompson admitted to being in an argument with his girlfriend but denied physical contact with her or any threats.

Thompson's girlfriend told police the argument started when she found another girl's fake eyelashes in his room. She said he has a bad temper and has punched walls during past arguments.

She did not mention physical contact in the police report.

Thompson told officers he and his girlfriend had been together for four years.

Thompson was held in jail overnight and was released Sunday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 3.