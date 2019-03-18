KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The old saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers," but with all the rain East Tennessee got in March, those blooms can start a month early.

The University of Tennessee Gardens can help you get your yards bloom with its annual Spring Spectacular Plant Sale.

The sale will feature an array of herbs, edibles, perennial and annual flowers, native plants, trees and shrubs.

“We're most excited to be offering this year choice selections of three shrubs valued for non-stop blooming all summer and which are also the most dwarf-growing selections of their kind,” said Susan Hamilton, director of the UT Gardens.

A preview sale will be held on Friday, April 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all UT Gardens’ members, Gardens’ volunteers and UT employees.

Garden members receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases. Memberships can be purchased on Friday at the sale with an immediate discount on plants.

Shoppers should find true garden gems to add to their home landscape. Professional horticulture staff and Tennessee Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions and provide design advice.

The plant sale is on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free. All sale proceeds benefit UT Gardens, the official State Botanic Garden of Tennessee.

A plant sale inventory is online, and this list may be updated periodically as new plants are confirmed available for the sale. Visit the UT Gardens website for more information.